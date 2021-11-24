‘I had sex with so many women’: THIS actor reveals how ‘rampant sex’ after breakup made him sick

Hollywood star Will Smith revealed that he developed a “psychosomatic reaction” to having an orgasm after having his heart broken by his first serious girlfriend when he was 16.



He had earlier revealed that she was a “beautiful” girl named Melanie who was unfaithful to him while he was away on tour.



Will, who has 29-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship and Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with wife Jada Pinkett Smith replied to the end of his relationship by pursuing “rampant sexual intercourse”, but it only left him feeling more troubled, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He wrote in his new memoir ‘Will’, “I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse. Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”



The 53-year-old actor said he was desperately trying to find love with the sexual encounters.



He added, “In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away. But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”



Elsewhere in the book, the star recalled how he thought he would "die trying" to satisfy Jada in the early stages of their relationship.



He wrote, “We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”