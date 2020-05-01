'I eat everything bagel everyday': Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen was among the first celebrities to confirm that Gigi Hadid is indeed pregnant. "Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!" After knowing the report is unconfirmed, the model-host also tweeted, "f*** I dunno if it’s true I read tmz just like all you shit I have no idea I just saw it trending but shahs Gigi def had a baby lol," she had tweeted. Now Gigi herself confirmed the news.

Gigi Hadid appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (virtually) and the host congratulated her for the good news. In turn, Gigi said, "Thank you so much! Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so..." She then went on to call it 'a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it.'

Ask Hadid about her pregnancy craving so far and she says, "My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel." She then went on to tease that she cried after Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake, especially because she is a huge fan of his.

News of Gigi's pregnancy made headlines soon after her 25th birthday. She has been in an on-and-off relationship with singer Zayn Malik. The couple reportedly patched up earlier this year and are already geared up to embrace parenthood. Congratulations are in order!