I did start a physical fight: Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard admits hitting him in leaked audiotape

After three years of their divorce due to physical abuse, an audiotape of a conversation from 2015, between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has made it to the Internet. Yes, dailymail.co.uk got their hands on a talk between the estranged couple where they discussed their marriage problems and Depp is warning Heard of her violent behaviour. For the uninitiated, Johnny was accused of domestic violence by Amber in 2016.

The conversation between Johnny and Amber as per dailymail.co.uk read as...

Amber: I did start a physical fight.

Johnny: Yeah, you did. So I had to get the f**k out of there.

Amber: Yes, you did, so you did the right thing. The big thing, the, you know what? You are admirable. Every single time, what, what’s your excuse, when there’s not a physical fight, what’s your excuse then? You’re still being admirable, right, by running away? And you can sit here and call me names, but you get called a name and what do you do – ‘that’s the last insult!’ You’re a baby. You’re a hypocrite. You don’t do anything that you do. You expect from people what you can’t give them. If they do something a taste of it to you, you f**king lose it. But yet you dish it out.

Johnny: I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other because I had, we continued it. It would have gotten f**king bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f**king crime scene right now. If we don’t get our s**t together by getting our s**t together, that might mean f**king a, we do this and we make it. That might mean Goddamn. You know, you say I’ve tried and done to Lou, but we’ve got to get our s**t together as individuals and as a couple. Because I love you and I do not want to leave you. I do not want to divorce, I do not want you out of my life. I just want peace.

Johnny: If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another. Whether it’s for f**king an hour or 10 hours or f**king a day. We must, there can be no physical violence towards each other.

Amber: I agree about the physical violence, but separating for a day, taking a night off from our marriage?

Johnny: All I’m saying is we need to take whatever time we need you. You need, I need, to kind of let things settle for a minute. So that we don’t f**king kill each other or f**king worse, you know, f**king kill each other or f**king breakup or whatever.

Johnny: If the fight escalates to the point of where it’s just insulting for both of us, uh, or if it gets to that physical f**king s**t, the violence, that’s when we just said, look, let’s go to our corners, man, you hang wherever you want, baby. I’m going to the office and I’m just gonna f**king sit there and try and de-jellify my f**king brain.

Amber: I can’t promise that it will all be perfect. I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God, I f**king sometimes I get so mad I lose it. I can f**king promise you, I will do everything to change. I promise you. I’m not going to throw around divorce.

Johnny: I love you and I want you to be my wife. And I want to be your husband. And I wanna be a good husband. If I haven’t been, I’ll do everything I can to find out how to be a good husband.

Meanwhile, a source close to Amber accused Depp of leaking the tape. The source stated to the portal, "Anyone familiar with the dynamics of domestic abuse would immediately recognise what is going on here. Throughout the extended tape recording that Johnny Depp vindictively turned over to the press, Ms Heard repeatedly attempts to placate Mr Depp, ignore his accusations, and force him to acknowledge what was happening in their relationship."