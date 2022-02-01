'I began to be a people-pleaser': Bella Hadid shares why she kept going back to abusive relationships

Supermodel Bella Hadid is getting candid about being in "abusive" relationships. The supermodel shared on Victoria's Secret's 'VS Voices' podcast that she kept going back to people who were abusive to her because of her lack of boundaries, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I constantly went back to men - and also, women - that had abused me and that's where the people pleasing came in," the 25-year-old beauty said.

"I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally, but then it went into my work space. I began to be a people-pleaser with my job."

The daughter of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Yolanda Hadid went on to elaborate: "I always felt like my voice was never heard growing up. I grew up around men - whether that was in relationships or family or whatever that was - where I was constantly told that my voice was less important than their voice.

"Then moving into relationships growing up, and not having the boundaries of being able to stick up for myself and have my voice being heard, affected me in my adult relationships very intensely. My nervous system would crash. It was fight or flight."

Hadid, who famously dated The Weeknd before, later credited taking break from social media for helping her heal.

"It sounds very cliche, but to not have the energy of everyone else and their projections being projected back onto you is one of the most powerful things of all time," she noted.

"It's a cliche for a reason because it`s a fact that it works."

Just weeks ago, Hadid opened up about quitting drinking after she saw a scan of her brain.

"I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn`t be able to control myself," she told InStyle.

She said that it was "a lot harder to pick up the glass" after a doctor showed her scans revealing the effects alcohol has on the brain.

"I don't feel the need (to drink anymore) because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," the younger sister of Gigi Hadid added.