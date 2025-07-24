'I am not even sure...': Hailey Bieber finally breaks silence on Justin Bieber divorce rumours, singer's mental health struggles

Hailey Bieber shared how her postpartum journey became all the more difficult to deal with as she would constantly read tabloids circulating negative headlines about her marriage and hate speeches towards her and her son.

Hailey Bieber, despite online trolls and comments about her marriage to Justin Bieber, has always been open about the status of her relationship and how far she can go to fiercely protect it. Hailey Bieber, the founder of Rhode, in a recent interview, not only opened up about her postpartum journey with her son, Jack Blues Bieber, but also the rumours around her divorce and Justin Bieber's mental health struggles.

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber getting divorced?

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Hailey Bieber shared how her postpartum journey became all the more difficult to deal with as she would constantly read tabloids circulating negative headlines about her marriage and hate speeches towards her and her son. Describing how frustrated she was, Hailey Bieber said, "Having to do all these while constantly reading the internet, like, ‘They’re getting divorced,’ or ‘They’re no longer happy together,’ is something that drives you crazy. I’m not even sure I can explain it."

What did Hailey Bieber say about Justin Bieber's mental health struggles?

In the same interview, Hailey Bieber also opened up about reports of Justin Bieber's worsening mental health issues. Completely denying them, she said, "Headlines like that, completely meaningless, appear every two days." Hailey Bieber shared that their family is now relocating and leaving Los Angeles only because of security issues.

When did Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber get married?

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber got engaged in July 2018, and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married. The couple then held a second wedding ceremony on September 30, 2019. They announced the birth of their son on August 23, 2024.

