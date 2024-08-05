How to watch all Marvel Cinematic Universe films before Deadpool & Wolverine in chronological order: A quick guide

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Coup: How Army staged the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

7 animals that don't have brain

7 animals that don't have brain

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

How to watch all Marvel Cinematic Universe films before Deadpool & Wolverine in chronological order: A quick guide

A guide in how to follow the complex 16-year-long narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 'right' order

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

How to watch all Marvel Cinematic Universe films before Deadpool & Wolverine in chronological order: A quick guide
A still from Deadpool & Wolverine
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just like Avengers first brought together Marvel’s biggest superheroes for the first time in 2012 and Captain America: Civil War took that forward by introducing Sony-owned Spider-Man, Deadpool & Wolverine has brought about a seminal shift in the world’s biggest film franchise. The MCU is now 30 films old (and about a dozen TV series added to it). And the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starrer has brought the mutants into the Marvelverse finally. But by now, the MCU had become so vast and large that tracking it all is not a straightforward task. So we bring you a handy guide on how to watch all MCU films till now in a chronological fashion.

But first, if you just want an overview of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by release date, we have that right here, as split up by the separate phases. MCU began in 2008 with Iron Man, the first film of the first phase. Phase One included its sequel Iron Man 2 as well as the introduction films of other superheroes – The Incredible Hulk, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger. The phase ended with the 2012 team up Avengers. Phase Two began with Iron Man 3 and saw the sequels of Thor and Captain America as well. The Guardians of the Galaxy got their own movie. The second phase also ended with an Avengers film – The Age of Ultron (2015). Although Ant-Man, released a few weeks later, is also considered part of Phase Two.

Phase Three saw the culmination of the Infinity Saga, the first overarching story of the MCU. Captain America: Civil War kicked it into gear, followed by Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. It all came together in the two back-to-back Avengers films – Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019), Marvel’s most ambitious and highest-grossing films. In between these were Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel. While the Infinity saga ended with Avengers: Endgame, Phase Three came to a close with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Phase Four of the MCU began in 2021 after the pandemic with Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. But it was Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that truly kicked off the next segment of storytelling – the Multiverse Saga. In 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought Phase Four to a close. Phase Five has seen the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Cinematic Universe films in chronological order (by the year they are set in)

However, some MCU films that released later are actually set earlier. This means that sometimes, it is important to watch films released later in order to follow the story chronologically. Here are all the MCU films in chronological order:

  • Captain America: The First Avenger (1942)
  • Captain Marvel (1995)
  • Iron Man (2008)
  • Iron Man 2 (2010)
  • The Incredible Hulk (2011)
  • Thor (2011)
  • The Avengers (2012)
  • Thor: The Dark World (2012)
  • Iron Man 3 (2012)
  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014)
  • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
  • Ant-Man (2015)
  • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • Black Widow (2016)
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016)
  • Black Panther (2016)
  • Doctor Strange (2016)
  • Thor: Ragnarok (2016)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
  • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2018)
  • Avengers: Endgame (2023)
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
  • Eternals (2021)
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
  • Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023)
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
  • The Marvels (2023)
  • Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Upcoming MCU films (Phase 5 and 6)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue with the Multiverse Saga with the remainder of Phase Five - Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts, both releasing in 2025. Then Phase Six begins with The Fantastic Four: First Steps followed by Blade’s entry into the MCU. It will all come to a head in the two-part Avengers showdown. Robert Downey Jr will debut as Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 followed by Phase Six’s conclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5, events, timings, live streaming and more

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 5, events, timings, live streaming and more

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Hyundai Venue introduces budget-friendly variant with sunroof, it costs Rs..

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

Men's 100m final, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement