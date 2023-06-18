Squid Game The Challenge: Here's how you can participate in world's biggest reality show with prize money of Rs 37 crore

Squid Game The Challenge

At its grand annual Tudum event, being held this year in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, streaming giantNetflix unveiled the first sneak peek at Squid Game: The Challenge. The reality show, based on the sensatioal hit Korean show Squid Game, will see contestants from around the world take part in challenges shown in the hit show but the stakes won’t be fatal like on the show.

Squid Game, Netflix’s biggest global hit, had 456 contestants try to outdo each other in a series of children’s games, but the ones eliminated had to pay with their lives. In the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge, the stakes are much lower. As Netflix says, “the worst fate is going home empty-handed”.

When will Squid Game The Challenge stream on Netflix?

On Saturday, Netflix gave a sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes footage from the show. The video shows construction of the sets for the challenges. The tagline says, “the world’s most notorious game become a reality’. We are then treated to familiar visuals of contestants in the green overalls playing red light, green light, the game popularised by Squid Game. The show will stream on Netflix in November and selection of contestants has already begun.

Squid Game The Challenge prize money

While the stakes may not be as deadly in the reality show as the game in the original show, there is still a lot to play for. In Squid Game, the prize to be won was a hefty 45.6 billion Won (Rs 292 crore). In Squid Game: The Challenge, the winner will still take home the highest prize moneyany game show gives on the planet – a jaw-dropping $4.56 million (Rs 37 crore).

How to participate in Squid Game The Challenge

On June 14 last year, Netflix released a casting call for Squid Game: The Challenge, asking for entries for contestants in the reality show. A total of 456 players will compete in the show with a chance to win $4,56 million, which Netflix is calling ‘the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history’.

The casting lists only one condition for contestants. They may be 21 years or older and provide a one-minute video that tells the casting crew about themselves, gives insight into your strategy, why it’s vital for you to compete, and what will you do with the prize money. The videos cannot have any filters, the conditions specify. A website called Squidgamecasting.com has been set up for the applicants. Sadly, the casting for season 1 has been concluded but Netflix has specified that Squid Game The Challenge is a seasonal show, and casting call for season 2 will be out soon.