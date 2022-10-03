House of the Dragon Twitter review: Seventh episode gets mixed reactions, netizens call 'series direction less'

Credit: Twitter

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon has been released and viewers have reacted to it. For the unversed, the show's episodes get aired once a week. Social media users took to Twitter and reviewed the new episode.

Take a look:

I prefer, the Lord of the rings series. I feel like House of the dragon is direction less — jeleza (@bmjeleza) October 3, 2022

Watch house of dragons and then watch episode of she hulk then match the standards of the show — Mahir Rahman (@Dragonking48) October 3, 2022

Surely she is delivery the emmy for the house of dragon. Viserys is quite good also. — Bigdaddy Terry (@terry_abiola) October 3, 2022

Well it is true. House Targaryen would of still had tons of dragons and a massive family and dynasty if the Dance of the Dragons never happened. — House of Fire and Blood (@HouseofFireand2) October 3, 2022

I am beyond impressed by House of the Dragon. It just keeps getting better. Making a show like this after being knocked down to the ground with GOT Season 8..it's quite something. Mad props to the HBO executives who green-lit this.



GRRM is the co-creator of HOTD and it shows. — Binny Louis (@binny_louis) October 3, 2022

I’m all for sedate pacing and moody lighting but I think I’ve reach my limit with House of the Dragon now.

30 minutes in and the only bit I’ve actually being able to actually fucking see was 15minutes of people standing around on a cliff looking sad and making snippy comments… — DaveOfTheDead... (@DavidPeterVale) October 3, 2022

House of Dragons is a Telemundo novella with dragons flying around. This show sucks. Fight me — Haram (@TheHaramLife) October 3, 2022

I said it in my review and I will say it again - the kids in House of the Dragon had better battle choreography than any of the combat in Rings of Power. They should teach Galadriel how to fight.#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseOfTheDragon #RingsofPower — thenycgeek (@thenycgeek) October 3, 2022

Probably the most fascinating thing about seeing house of the dragon reactions from viewers is how consistently people still fail to grasp the idea that honor is bullshit, which leads to repression and destruction and it's not an actually desirable quality. — Tuomas (@Tuosma) October 3, 2022

House of the Dragon Episode 7 Review: Driftmark https://t.co/46rme65ZFB — abhay kumar (@jeguru1) October 3, 2022

House of the Dragon episode 7 review: Three funerals and a creepy wedding https://t.co/NcgsqDA8h6 October 3, 2022

House of the Dragon episode 7 review: Three funerals and a spooky wedding https://t.co/YQMnr0ys9p — mipal nas (@MipalN) October 3, 2022

House of The Dragon, Episode 7 Review And SPOILERS: Daemon-Rhaenyra Make Out on Beach Leaving Fans Gobsmacked https://t.co/2mk9uhY2jA — Doreen Murray (@DoreenM67882588) October 3, 2022

After just two episodes aired, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his departure. On August 31, Sapochnik announced his exit from the HBO series after only two episodes had aired, reports eonline.com.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege," Sapochnik said in a statement, "Especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon." "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

According to HBO, `House of the Dragon` co-creator Ryan Condal, who also co-created USA Network`s Colony, will take over as the series` sole showrunner next season.

READ: House of the Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik steps down

Alan Taylor, the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones veteran, will join the already-announced second season an executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

"It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," Sapochnik explained. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He`s someone I`ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands."

Despite stepping back from his major duties, Sapochnik will remain as an executive producer on `House of the Dragon` throughout its run.

"Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel," HBO said in a statement. "This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him. While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity."