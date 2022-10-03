Search icon
House of the Dragon Twitter review: Seventh episode gets mixed reactions, netizens call 'series direction less'

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon got mixed reviews from the viewers. Some of the social media users said that series is 'direction less.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

Credit: Twitter

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon has been released and viewers have reacted to it. For the unversed, the show's episodes get aired once a week. Social media users took to Twitter and reviewed the new episode.

Take a look:

 

After just two episodes aired, House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik announced his departure. On August 31, Sapochnik announced his exit from the HBO series after only two episodes had aired, reports eonline.com.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege," Sapochnik said in a statement, "Especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of  House of the Dragon." "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

According to HBO, `House of the Dragon` co-creator Ryan Condal, who also co-created USA Network`s Colony, will take over as the series` sole showrunner next season.

READ: House of the Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik steps down

Alan Taylor, the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones veteran, will join the already-announced second season an executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

"It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally," Sapochnik explained. "As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He`s someone I`ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands."

Despite stepping back from his major duties, Sapochnik will remain as an executive producer on `House of the Dragon` throughout its run.

"Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel," HBO said in a statement. "This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him. While we would have loved to have Miguel continue in the same role, we are thrilled to have his ongoing collaboration in this new creative capacity."

 

 

 

