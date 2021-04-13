'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin, partner Brenda Song welcome their first child

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and his partner actor Brenda Song have welcomed a baby boy on April 5, 2021. The couple named their son after Culkin's late sister Dakota who passed away in 2008. Yes, their son is named Dakota Song Culkin. While releasing a statement to Esquire magazine, the new parents stated, "We’re overjoyed." Macaulay and Brenda have been together since 2017, the couple fell in love on the sets of their film Changeland.

In August 2020, Culkin turned 40 and Brenda took to her Instagram page to wish him. She shared a photo where both are hiding their faces wearing matching robes and bunny ears. She wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. The unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

While praising her partner, Song even told the magazine, "You can’t be around him and not be happy."

Macaulay has been a part of the movies since his childhood from the late 80s. His popular films include Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Richie Rich among many others.

While Brenda had a main role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody among many other films and TV shows.