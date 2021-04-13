Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin, partner Brenda Song welcome their first child

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song named their baby boy after his late sister Dakota.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2021, 09:57 AM IST

'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin, partner Brenda Song welcome their first child
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song

Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and his partner actor Brenda Song have welcomed a baby boy on April 5, 2021. The couple named their son after Culkin's late sister Dakota who passed away in 2008. Yes, their son is named Dakota Song Culkin. While releasing a statement to Esquire magazine, the new parents stated, "We’re overjoyed." Macaulay and Brenda have been together since 2017, the couple fell in love on the sets of their film Changeland.

In August 2020, Culkin turned 40 and Brenda took to her Instagram page to wish him. She shared a photo where both are hiding their faces wearing matching robes and bunny ears. She wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. The unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong)

While praising her partner, Song even told the magazine, "You can’t be around him and not be happy."

Macaulay has been a part of the movies since his childhood from the late 80s. His popular films include Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Richie Rich among many others.

While Brenda had a main role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody among many other films and TV shows.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 616 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.