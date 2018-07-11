Headlines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Hollywood is set to make a movie about Thai cave rescue

The 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave were passed "sleeping" on stretchers through the treacherous passageways

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 07:57 PM IST

The daring rescue of 12 schoolboys and their football coach in the waterlogged caves of Thailand will be soon seen on the big screen.

The story will be getting a film treatment with Pure Flix Entertainment, which produced God's Not Dead, is planning a feature film on the subject.

The studio will team up with Kaos Entertainment on the project, which will be made on the budget of around $60 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, spent several days on the scene - which serves as his home for a part of the year.

"The bravery and heroism I've witnessed is incredibly inspiring, so, yes, this will be a movie for us," Scott said.

The studio claimed that Scott has offered assistance in rescue efforts at Chiang Rai for the past four days.

"Pure Flix joins the rest of the world in thanking God for answering prayers for the successful rescue of those trapped in the cave in Thailand," the studio said in a Facebook post.

"Managing partner Michael Scott, from his home in Thailand, has been helping at the cave rescue in Chiang Rai the past 4 days (sic)," it read.

Scott said the film will be released under diffusion banner Pinnacle Peak, which launched Little Women in September.

"It's not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one," he said.

No directors, writers or actors have been attached to the project as of yet.

The 12 boys and their coach got trapped in the Tham Luan Nang Non cave on June 23, when they were exploring it after a soccer practice and it became flooded by monsoon rains.

They were found 10 days later by a pair of British divers, huddled together in the pitch dark cave.

Their rescue operation lasted three days and was joint effort with many countries and eminent extending help.

