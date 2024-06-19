Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to achieve this record in ODI

J-K: One arrested in Reasi attack that killed 10 people

Made in Rs 5 crores, this Govinda film was released on his birthday, failed in cinemas, later earned cult status on...

Gautam Singhania faces opposition, Raymond shareholders urged to vote against his re-election on board due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema

Meet Haris Rauf's beautiful wife Muzna Masood Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Here's how you can influence decisions in the show and win prizes

8 superfoods to cure fatty liver 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema

Phillip Noyce, director of Fast Charlie, Clear and Present Danger, Salt, and The Bone Collector, speaks with DNA about RRR, Monkey Man, and Bollywood on Netflix

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Hollywood director Phillip Noyce calls Monkey Man 'best Indian film of the year', says Oscars should study Indian cinema
Phillip Noyce has praised RRR and Monkey Man
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Phillip Noyce has been making films since 1977. A master of the action thriller genre, he is part of the Australian New Wave, which revived filmmaking in the country, and took it mainstream. He and George Miller were the forerunners of Australian talent in Hollywood. Today, Noyce feels Indian cinema is at that threshold. In an exclusive chat with DNA, he talks about RRR, Indian cinema going mainstream in the US, and whether Monkey Man can be called an Indian film.

Ask Noyce about his favourite Indian film of the recent times and he gives an interesting answer. “One of the best films I've seen this year, whether you claim it as an Indian film or not, is Monkey Man. It is an Indian film. I'm not sure it's set in India, although it was shot on an island of Singapore. But that that film is just really something I mean. That's not an American film. That's not a British film It's more Indian than anything in Hollywood,” he says.

Agreeing that it is somewhat RRR-meets-John Wick, Noyce laments on the film not getting a release in India. “, I understand this a little bit of sensitivity about one of the main characters and how close he might be to certain political figures in India. That's a pity because I think the Indian audience would go crazy for it,” he says.

The filmmaker, best known for action thrillers like Clear and Present Danger, Salt, and The Bone Collector, has only praise for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “The film was mind boggling,” Noyce exclaims, “Its grasp of narrative characters, its set pieces; they're all like, oh my God. You just have to take a pause so many times. I saw it three times because it was not exhausting in a bad way. The storytelling is exhilarating.”

The director of Fast Charlie emphasises on the power of streaming, particularly Netflix, in taking Indian cinema global in a mainstream manner. Indeed, it was Netflix that gave RRR that mainstream push in the US that led to its Oscar win. Noyce says, “You can see a lot of Indian cinema on Netflix. That's one of the good things of the streaming revolution. In some ways, Hollywood still dominates with the algorithms, the means of distribution as they always have. But they have been forced to realise that the even the American audience don't just want to see American product. And there's so many Indian films that showed on Netflix. Now, Netflix has allowed us to be global in our in our appreciation without going to a film festival or through piracy.”

Noyce says that he has been campaigning at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which gives out the Oscars, to study Indian films. “I've been pushing at the Academy in our branch of directors branch to admit not just the Indian directors who have gone off to international careers, but to study domestic production that doesn't make it out of India. And realise that the nation that makes the most movies in any one year is full of so many diverse voices that need to be recognised,” he says.

Noyce’s latest film Fast Charlie stars Pierce Brosnan, James Caan (in his final film appearance) and Morena Baccarin. After a limited release in the US in December 2023, it released in India earlier this month and is running in select theatres.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

AIFF sacks Igor Stimac as Indian football team head coach

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's love letter to Radhika Merchant goes viral, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement