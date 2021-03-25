'High School Musical' alum Ashley Tisdale welcomes baby girl with Christopher French, find out what they named her

American actor-singer Ashley Tisdale and musician Christopher French are all set to embrace parenthood as the star couple has been blessed with their first child, a baby girl.

Ashley and her husband welcomed their first baby together, daughter Jupiter Iris French, on Tuesday. She shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. The 'High School Musical' alum posted a black-and-white photo holding her newborn's hand, writing that Jupiter has "arrived earthside."

She captioned the post, "Jupiter Iris French arrived earthside 3.23.21." Tisdale revealed her happy pregnancy news back in September and later shared the gender of the baby on the way a month later. "I cried I was so happy," she wrote on Instagram at the time of finding out she would soon have a daughter.

The little one is the much-in-love couple`s first child together. The pair had celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 8, 2020, reported E! News. In December, Tisdale opened up to People magazine about her pregnancy, particularly how her approach to wellness shifted.

Tisdale had said, "I haven't changed anything crazy. I would say that I try to be eating the healthiest when I can, but there's gonna be moments where I obviously crave stuff that's not always the healthiest meal, but I'm allowing myself to be okay."

In a September blog post, Ashley explained why she waited to expand her family, sharing that, "After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right. I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

Tisdale further said that she is "excited" about becoming a mom. "I'm excited about this new adventure, and I'm being very optimistic with every step," she said. Ashley and Christopher tied the knot in 2014.