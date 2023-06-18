Heart of Stone trailer: Alia Bhatt plays fiery villain in her Hollywood debut film starring Gal Gadot, fans say 'omg'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The makers of Heart of Stone dropped the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut film which stars Gal Gadot alongside Jamie Dornan. The trailer of the film features stars Alia Bhatt as the villain while Gadot is an intelligence operative.

The trailer of Heart of Stone warns, “You know what you signed up for. No friends, no relationships… What we do is too important. When governments fail, the only thing left is the Charter.” Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, “HEART OF STONE, August 11. @netflix @netflixindia #Tudum.”

Watch:

As soon as the trailer was released, netizens started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “you are barely seen in the trailer! Too short appearance for a Bollywood star.” The second one said, “Wow Alooo. This is massive!” The third one said, “Literally the citadel plot line.” The fourth one said, “You shot this film while being pregnant. Such a hardworking actress! We all need to appreciate this. More power to you Queen Bee.”

The fifth one said, “Woohoo can't wait for it here in Germany.” The sixth person commented, “alia bhatt you will always be famous and powerful.” The seventh one said, “I just hope they didn't use Alia just to get Indian audience because they always do this recently it happened with Dhanush also fingers crossed.”

Previously, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia praised the Heart Of Stone team, and said, "They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience.”

Alia uploaded a number of photos with Gal and other cast members on Instagram in July to mark the completion of Heart of Stone. Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Alia will also have Rocky aur Rani Prem Kahani scheduled for release in the same year.

Read|Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani expects apology from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev, says 'meri family ko...' | Exclusive