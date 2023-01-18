Search icon
Watch: Alia Bhatt teams up with Gal Gadot in new footage from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

On Wednesday, the makers of Heart of Stone announced the release date of Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot's film and dropped the teaser on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Credit: Netflix/Twitter

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the silm Heart of Stone feating Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The film will feature Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfe, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, and Jon Kortajarena.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced the release date of the Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot starrer. Sharing the teaser, makers revealed that the film will be relased on August 11 on Netflix. The offical page of Netflix dropped the traser and wrote, “Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023!”

Watch:

The video also features clips of Netflix movies like Extraction 2, You People, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Murder Mystery 2, and more. Previosuly, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia praised the Heart Of Stone team, and said, "They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience.”

Alia uploaded a number of photos with Gal and other cast members on Instagram in July to mark the completion of Heart of Stone. Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Alia will also have Rocky aur Rani Prem Kahani scheduled for release in the same year. 

Meanwhile, spart from Brahmastra, Alia was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which earned her critical and commercial acclaim last year. She even made her debut as the producer with the dark comedy Darlings which starred her, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. The actress was also seen in SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR.

Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
BTS V birthday: Photos that prove Kim Tae-hyung is a true fashion icon
Expat City ranking 2022: World's top 5 cities for expats to live and work
Shiva Trilogy fame author Amish Tripathi set to marry again, know about his fiance, love story
