Heart of Stone star Gal Gadot soaks up the sun as she flaunts toned abs in bikini, photos go viral

In the images, Gal Gadot, 37, is seen chilling by the swimming pool. She is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

Gal Gadot/File photo

Hollywood star Gal Gadot has raised the temperature on social media with her bikini pictures. On Sunday, Gadot shared a string of images of herself in a bronze bikini, and fans couldn't get enough of her ripped abs.

In the images, the 37-year-old actress is seen chilling by the swimming pool. She is seen soaking in the sun while sipping coffee in a mug. She kept her hair tied up in a bun.

Gadot's pictures have left fans in awe of her beauty. "100 per cent natural," a social media user commented."Amazing," another one wrote."Look at your toned abs" a netizen wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Keeping the caption simple yet short, Gadot dropped a shining Sun emoticon.Meanwhile, on the work front, Gadot recently shot for the spy thriller Heart of Stone, which marks Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.

READ: Delhi Crime 2 star Rasika Dugal opens up about portrayal of police in the web series

Recently, in an interview to Variety, Alia shared how she bagged her first Hollywood project."My team sent me the script, and they said, 'You know they would like for you to read the script, and if [you're] interested we can get you to Zoom-meet with the director.' Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible. You don't have to fly [to a meeting]. You don't have to do an in-person meeting. You can do a virtual meeting. I read the script, and of course, I heard that Gal was going to be starring in it and was also producing it, which I was extremely excited about because I am such a huge admirer of her work and just the person, the force that she is."

 

