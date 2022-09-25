Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt reveals first look of her Hollywood debut film, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar react

Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt has shared the first look of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone, and it looks like a giant leap for Bhatt. Brahmastra actress shared the video on her Instagram, and within an hour, the post got more than 400K likes and 1,600 comments.

In the video, we get to see adrenaline-filled, bombastic action set-pieces, with the making of the film. We are even introduced to the premise of the film. Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot in the titular character of Rachel Stone, with Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan and Jamie Dorman. Alia shared the first look with the caption, "The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya (heart emojis) coming to Netflix in 2023."

Here's the video

As we mentioned, Bhatt's post went viral instantly, and there were several comments from her co-stars, praising Alia for making them proud. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "It’s a biggish proud." Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote, "Oh fab !!! This is looking so so exciting." Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Woohoo!"

Previosuly, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia praised the Heart Of Stone team, and said, "They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience.”

Alia uploaded a number of photos with Gal and other cast members on Instagram in July to mark the completion of Heart of Stone. Heart Of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Alia will also have Rocky aur Rani Prem Kahani scheduled for release in the same year.