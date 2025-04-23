UK Prime Minister Idris Elba and US President John Cena come together with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and netizens are not keeping calm for the 'terrific' blend of action comedy, which gives a nostalgia to buddy action comedies.

John Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, three powerhouse talents, come together for Heads of State, and netizens are raving for this 'unexpected ride' of action comedy that gives nostalgia to the 90s era of buddy action comedies.

The film revolves around U.S. President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to prevent a global conspiracy and save the world. Joining them is a secret agent (Priyanka Chopra) who's on a mission to protect the two powerful leaders against the army of baddies. Heads of State combines 'fast-paced' action sequences and 'creative' stunts with a dash of nostalgia for the '90s charm of the golden era of buddy action comedies.

Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021), Heads of State features an all-star ensemble cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine. The film reunites John Cena and Idris Elba after The Suicide Squad.



The basic premise of Heads of State

The UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary, they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Eventually, allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Netizens' reaction to Heads of State

As soon as the trailer was dropped, it went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Idris Elba and John Cena, wow, action legends, hope this film is entertaining. Also from the director of Nobody, I am invested now." Another netizen wrote, "John Cena and Mr. Idris are looking fantastic, and Priyanka Chopra is just lit and blows my mind from the very first frame. I'm excited to experience this for sure." Heads of State will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on July 2 on Prime Video.