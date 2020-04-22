'He does all my motorbike stunts from now on': Chris Hemsworth recalls being chased by fan during 'Extraction' shoot

Chris Hemsworth was in Indian in 2018, when he shot for the Netflix original film Extraction directed by Sam Hargrave. The film is produced by Russo Brothers along with Russo and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. During the shoot, Chris was chased by fans on the busy streets and it was overwhelming for the actor to see so much love from India. But, the Australian actor also showed a glimpse of dreading fan chase.

A while back, the Thor actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is being followed by a fan on a motorcycle. The guy did not wear a helmet and was carrying a poster of Chris in his hand too. In the selfie video shot by Hemsworth, he is seen talking about being chased till he arrived on the sets and then he even autographs and posed for photos too.

Chris captioned the video stating, "Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, but he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on."

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking about shooting in India, Chris had said in a statement, "Here we are in India. We are on the set of our movie for Netflix. Aesthetically, I think this film is beyond unique. So vibrant and full of movement. I don`t think anyone shot a film like this here before. The public would turn up in thousands to watch us shoot. Every time they would call cut, they would cheer and clap. It was like being in a coliseum or something."

Extraction will be streamed on April 24, 2020.