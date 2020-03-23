Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus, arrives at maximum-security prison in New York

Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape and according to the head of the state corrections officers union has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 68-year-old producer has been since placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, said Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

Michael further said that he learned that the test came back positive on Sunday morning and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. Several staff members have also been quarantined, he said.

On Wednesday, after being housed at New York City's Rikers Island jail, Harvey arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison east of Buffalo, New York. Harvey was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actor.

His lawyer Imran Ansari, who is based in New York said on Sunday night that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis. "Given Mr Weinstein's state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation."

Two prisoners at the Wende Facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19, a state prison official told Reuters. Weinstein's conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men. More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades.