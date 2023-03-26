Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with partner Erin Darke, pics of her baby bump go viral

Daniel Radcliffe

Fans of Harry Potter are overjoyed as their favourite star Daniel Radcliffe is becoming a father. After Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint, Daniel is the second actor from the iconic fantasy adventure series to embrace parenthood. Daniel's partner Erin Darke is pregnant with their first child, and the paparazzi recently spotted the duo.

The couple was captured walking in New York and Erin was spotted with a baby bump. Erin looked charming in a black top and black slacks with a black and white coat and orange shoes. Whereas, Daniel looked attractive in a blue jacket and black pants paired with a blue and yellow woollen cap. The photos were shared by the actor's fan page on Instagram, and it went viral in no time.

Here are the photos

As soon as the photos got surfaced, several netizens reacted and expressed their happiness over the news. A netizen wrote, "What? wow !! But this is an amazing news!" Another netizen wrote, "So happy for them!!! Lucky baby!!" A user wrote, "Imagine how beautiful this child is going to be." Another user wrote, "This makes me unbelievably happy for them." One of the users wrote, "If it's true, I'm so happy for him and Erin." One of the netizens wrote, "Danny Radcliffe soon gonna be a Daddy Radcliffe." Another netizen added, "Imagine saying “my dad is Daniel Radcliffe."