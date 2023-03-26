Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with partner Erin Darke, pics of her baby bump go viral

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Fans of Harry Potter are overjoyed as their favourite star Daniel Radcliffe is becoming a father. After Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint, Daniel is the second actor from the iconic fantasy adventure series to embrace parenthood. Daniel's partner Erin Darke is pregnant with their first child, and the paparazzi recently spotted the duo.
The couple was captured walking in New York and Erin was spotted with a baby bump. Erin looked charming in a black top and black slacks with a black and white coat and orange shoes. Whereas, Daniel looked attractive in a blue jacket and black pants paired with a blue and yellow woollen cap. The photos were shared by the actor's fan page on Instagram, and it went viral in no time.
Here are the photos
As soon as the photos got surfaced, several netizens reacted and expressed their happiness over the news. A netizen wrote, "What? wow !! But this is an amazing news!" Another netizen wrote, "So happy for them!!! Lucky baby!!" A user wrote, "Imagine how beautiful this child is going to be." Another user wrote, "This makes me unbelievably happy for them." One of the users wrote, "If it's true, I'm so happy for him and Erin." One of the netizens wrote, "Danny Radcliffe soon gonna be a Daddy Radcliffe." Another netizen added, "Imagine saying “my dad is Daniel Radcliffe."
Daniel has been in a relationship with actor Erin Drake, whom he met in 2013. Emma has always been private about whom she is dating. In an interview with British Vogue in 2019, she had said, "I never believed the whole 'I’m happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel'. It took me a long time, but I’m very happy. I call it being self-partnered."