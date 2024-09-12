Twitter
HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Producers of the Harry Potter series have announced the casting call and they are open for an 'inclusive casting' of actors from different races and ethnicities.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 02:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has opened again as HBO has officially announced the casting call for the Harry Potter series. For the highly anticipated Harry Potter series, the makers are looking for young actors to play the new generation Harry, Ron and Hermoine, the iconic trio in the new adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved books. 

As Variety reported, the casting call is open to children aged 9-11 by April 2025, who are residents of the UK and Ireland. The producers also emphasized the commitment to 'inclusive casting', welcoming performers from all races, ethnicities, and gender identities.

The portal quoted the notice that says, "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," the announcement reads. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

Here's how you can audition for Harry Potter 

To apply, aspiring actors must submit two self-tapes. The first video should feature a short poem or story (excluding Harry Potter material) no longer than 30 seconds in their natural accent. The second video, limited to one minute, asks applicants to introduce themselves, and provide biodata, details such as their date of birth, height, and location, and describe a family member, friend, or pet they are close to.

Deadline for submission

The deadline for submissions is October 31, and filming is reportedly scheduled to take place in the UK between 2025 and 2026. The series is set to span seven seasons, with each season adapting one of the seven Harry Potter books. A release date for the series has yet to be announced. 

Read: How Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp battled divorce, raised daughters as single mother, is now a successful...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
