'Harry Potter Reunion Special': Tom Felton tears up during emotional tribute to late actress Helen McCrory

Headlines

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur protests, Data Bill and more on docket for Parliament today: Know Opposition’s plan of action

Meet IAS officer Simi Karan, who cracked IIT, UPSC in same year, was inspired by helping slum children, got AIR...

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

India's highest-paid bank CEOs in FY23

AI reimagines South superstars as Ken in Barbie

9 motivational quotes by Deepika Padukone

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling-starrer Barbie crosses $1 billion at global box office, is second film in 2023 to do so

This drama was first Indian soap to reach 1000 episodes; it's not Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Annu Kapoor shares his definition of struggle, says 'Mukesh Ambani bhi struggler hai'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Harry Potter Reunion Special': Tom Felton tears up during emotional tribute to late actress Helen McCrory

McCrory, who died in April at the age of 52 after battling cancer, had played Draco Malfoy's mom Narcissa.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2022, 06:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

During the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special there were several tributes for the franchise stars who died over the years, but Tom Felton talking about his on-screen mother, the late Helen McCrory, packed a different emotional wallop.

McCrory, who died in April at the age of 52 after battling cancer, had played Draco Malfoy's mom Narcissa. Felton, being interviewed solo for this moment in the special, managed to only say one thing before tearing up at the thought of her passing, according to EW. Now 34 years old, Felton began, "She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it."

Taking a moment, he continued, "She had this ability, yeah, just to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her." Jason Isaacs, who played McCrory's on-screen husband and Draco's father, Lucius Malfoy, separately reminisced about the good times working with her on set. The 'Harry Potter' reunion special also paid tribute to late co-stars Richard Harris, who played the original Albus Dumbledore in 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chamber of Secrets'; Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley; John Hurt, who played Garrick Ollivander; and Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape.

Emma Watson said, "Alan Rickman never talked to me like I was a child. He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously, which I was always very touched by."Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the series' main antagonist, Lord Voldemort, looked back on their final scene together in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2'.

As per EW, he recalled, "I was a little intimidated by his precision, his expert delivery of lines. We went toe-to-toe in a funny way. Snape and Voldemort. Two actors can relish metaphorically fencing with each other. Alan was a magician in that way as an actor."`Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts` is currently available to stream on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Petrol and diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Gurugram, Agra; check latest rates of your city

New Covid variant ‘Eris’ spreading quickly in UK: Symptoms, other details we know so far

PM Modi to attend National Handloom Day celebration in Delhi on Monday

Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Shraddha Walkar’s murder case: Aaftab gives out more details on how he killed Shraddha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE