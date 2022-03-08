'Harry Potter' fame Jessie Cave hospitalised after contracting Covid-19 during pregnancy

Actor Jessie Cave, who played the role of Lavender Brown in the 'Harry Potter' series, has contracted coronavirus in her third trimester. According to People Magazine, the actor, 34, who is currently expecting her fourth child with comedian Alfie Brown, revealed over the weekend that she was in the hospital after contracting the virus.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cave posted a photo of her legs as she sat propped up on a hospital bed, a monitor strapped to her bare belly. In the caption, she wrote, "Triage, once again......Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"



Cave's 'Harry Potter' costar Devon Murray commented, "Jessie, I`m so sorry you're going through this now hoping for a speedy recovery." Cave announced on Instagram in December that she`s expecting her fourth baby with Brown. The two also share sons Abraham, 16 months, and Donnie, 7, plus daughter Margot, 5.