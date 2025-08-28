Harry Potter director lashes out at HBO reboot, says 'it is more of the same' after seeing pics of this character: 'What's the point?'

Harry Potter Part One and Two director Chris Columbus have shared his thoughts about the big-scale reboot of the Hogwarts adventure, and it's not positive.

Chris Columbus, the director who started the Harry Potter films, isn’t too excited about HBO’s new reboot. Speaking on *The Rest Is Entertainment* podcast, he said he recently saw photos of Nick Frost playing Hagrid and noticed something strange — the costume looked exactly the same as the one his team designed years ago.

Columbus explained, “I saw the pictures, and Nick Frost is wearing the same outfit we made for Hagrid. It made me wonder, what’s the point? I thought they would try something new with the costumes, but it looks like they’re just repeating what we already did.”

He admitted the moment was both flattering and a little unsettling. After all, he was the one who originally cast Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in *The Sorcerer’s Stone* (2001) and *The Chamber of Secrets* (2002). “It’s flattering because it’s our design, but also very strange,” he said.

Columbus has said many times that he has no plans to return to the Harry Potter world. Speaking to *Variety* earlier, he made it clear: “I’ve done my version, I’m proud of it, and there’s nothing left for me to add.” On the podcast, he repeated the same point: “I’m not jealous. It’s just time to move on. I’m proud of the first films I worked on, but I’m done.”

He also shared a personal moment about meeting Nick Frost recently. “I told him it felt surreal, because Robbie Coltrane and I were so close. Seeing someone else as Hagrid is just bizarre for me,” Columbus said. The Harry Potter series will be headlined by Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, forming the new magical trio. The series is currently being filmed on a lavish scale and is expected to be released in 2027.