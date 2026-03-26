Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermoine's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'

Finally, the much-awaited teaser of the Harry Potter OTT reboot is here, and it has left the internet divided, with many fans calling the OG cast and movie franchise 'unbeatable'.

The gates of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry have opened again for the OTT reboot of the Harry Potter series. The teaser of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is out, and it has left the internet divided. The reimagining of the iconic fantasy adventure, based on JK Rowling's classic best-selling novels, features Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as the central trio (Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger). The first season delves into the beginning of Harry Potter, an orphan raised by his uncle and aunt, striving through various challenges, including his bully cousin, Dudley. The teaser gives a sneak peek of Harry struggling in a Muggle school, and how his guardians trouble him, before he heads for Hogwarts.

Harry Potter series: Ambitious but miscast

The teaser of the Harry Potter series went viral in no time, but left the internet divided. The visuals are impressive, but the casting has left several die-hard fans disappointed. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall have been called out and labelled 'miscast'. Several netizens have openly expressed their disappointment with the teaser. Even the iconic BGM of the Harry Potter franchise has not been added, further agitating the viewers.

Harry Potter fans on OTT reboot

Several netizens have shared mixed reviews of the teaser. A netizen wrote a long comment, "I'm literally in tears right now. For a moment, let's keep the OG Harry Potter cast aside and welcome this new cast. According to me, the trailer was beautiful, and if u ask me, I am living my childhood again, I'm very excited for this. And please, guys, I know that no one can play Snape better than Late Alan Rickman° but let's give this one a chance. So, what the new Snape is Black. Everything is okay as long as they keep it book accurate."

Another netizen wrote, "Original will be original, can't replace that." One of the netizens wrote, "No one can replace the original cast: Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint." A cybernetizen wrote, "I am so obsessed with the original cast that this one felt as if it were AI-generated." The first season of Harry Potter series will stream on Christmas 2026.