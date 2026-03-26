Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermoine's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermione's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Meet truck driver's son, picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore, set to play along with Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead in car, family alleges abetment, probe underway

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs'

US-Iran War: Tehran grants safe passage to India, Pakistan and 3 other friendly nations through 'Strait of Hormuz'

IPL 2026: Who is Ananya Birla? Know about billionaire entrepreneur and her RCB connection

US-Iran War: Can Donald Trump become Iran's next Supreme Leader? This is what he said

UK High Court dismisses Nirav Modi appeal, extradition to India moves forward

Andhra Pradesh Horror: 12 burnt alive, 18 others injured as bus collides with truck, details here

LPC Crisis Escalates: Govt rolls out attractive offers for households for switching to PNG; From free gas worth Rs 500 to zero security deposit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermione's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: OTT reboot disappoint fans

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Meet truck driver's son, picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore, set to play along with Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Meet truck driver's son, picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore

Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend

From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series

Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermoine's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'

Finally, the much-awaited teaser of the Harry Potter OTT reboot is here, and it has left the internet divided, with many fans calling the OG cast and movie franchise 'unbeatable'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermoine's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'
Harry Potter series
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The gates of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry have opened again for the OTT reboot of the Harry Potter series. The teaser of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is out, and it has left the internet divided. The reimagining of the iconic fantasy adventure, based on JK Rowling's classic best-selling novels, features Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as the central trio (Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger). The first season delves into the beginning of Harry Potter, an orphan raised by his uncle and aunt, striving through various challenges, including his bully cousin, Dudley. The teaser gives a sneak peek of Harry struggling in a Muggle school, and how his guardians trouble him, before he heads for Hogwarts. 

Harry Potter series: Ambitious but miscast

The teaser of the Harry Potter series went viral in no time, but left the internet divided. The visuals are impressive, but the casting has left several die-hard fans disappointed. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall have been called out and labelled 'miscast'. Several netizens have openly expressed their disappointment with the teaser. Even the iconic BGM of the Harry Potter franchise has not been added, further agitating the viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Harry Potter fans on OTT reboot

Several netizens have shared mixed reviews of the teaser. A netizen wrote a long comment, "I'm literally in tears right now. For a moment, let's keep the OG Harry Potter cast aside and welcome this new cast. According to me, the trailer was beautiful, and if u ask me, I am living my childhood again, I'm very excited for this. And please, guys, I know that no one can play Snape better than Late Alan Rickman° but let's give this one a chance. So, what the new Snape is Black. Everything is okay as long as they keep it book accurate." 

Another netizen wrote, "Original will be original, can't replace that." One of the netizens wrote, "No one can replace the original cast: Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint." A cybernetizen wrote, "I am so obsessed with the original cast that this one felt as if it were AI-generated." The first season of Harry Potter series will stream on Christmas 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: Harry, Ron, Hermione's Hogwarts adventures in OTT reboot disappoint fans: 'Nothing can beat OG cast'
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone teaser: OTT reboot disappoint fans
Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead in car, family alleges abetment, probe underway
Dehradun: 26-year-old medical student found dead inside car, probe on
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Aditya Dhar breaks silence on viral pic of Ranveer Singh in turban holding cigarette: 'I hold highest respect for Sikhs'
Dhurandhar 2: Aditya on viral pic of Ranveer in turban holding cigarette
US-Iran War: Tehran grants safe passage to India, Pakistan and 3 other friendly nations through 'Strait of Hormuz'
US-Iran War: Tehran grants safe passage to India, Pakistan and 3 other friendly
IPL 2026: Who is Ananya Birla? Know about billionaire entrepreneur and her RCB connection
IPL 2026: Who is Ananya Birla? Know about billionaire entrepreneur
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
Amitabh Bachchah, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, Parineeti Chopra, Vidya Balan: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
Amitabh, SRK, Sara, John, Parineeti, Vidya: 10 most educated Bollywood actors
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
RCB beats RR, MI, CSK to become most valuable IPL team in 2026 – See full list
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together
Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter, her bond with him
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement