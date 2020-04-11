'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint expecting first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome

'Harry Potter's Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome. The couple has been together since 2011. Images of Georgia's growing baby bump was revealed on Thursday when the couple stepped out for grocery shopping amidst lockdown in North London.

The couple has not yet made an official announcement about their baby. Confirming the news, a rep for Rupert and Georgia told Page Six on Friday, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Grint, aged 31, was 11-year-old when he was first cast for 'Harry Potter'. He went on to become a well-known face opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. He went on to do many other Television series like 'Sick Note' and was last seen on the TV show 'Servant'.

On the other hand, Groome, aged 28, gained fame after her roles in 'London to Brington' and 'Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging'. The couple was rumoured to have secretly tied the knot in 2019, but their rep denied the rumours. Speaking to The Guardian, Grint had revealed, "I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."