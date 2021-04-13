'Harry Potter' actor Afshan Azad aka Padma Patil announces first pregnancy

Afshan Azad who is popular for her role as Padma Patil in the Harry Potter film series announced her pregnancy. The actor is married to Nabil Kazi since 2018, and the couple will be welcoming their first child in July this year. Afshan took to her Instagram page and shared a photo showing her growing baby bump while posing with her husband. Both are seen much in love and excited to embrace parenthood.

While sharing the photo, Afshan wrote, "The secrets out everyone - I’m going to be a mummy!!! Thanking Allah SWT for gifting us our biggest blessing yet Baby Kazi due this July inshAllah. Both our hearts are filled with love, excitement and nerves! Not long to go, please keep us all in your prayers. #PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby Photo cred: @fultonphoto8raphy."

Azad also shared her solo photo cradling her baby bump with a caption stating, "Thank you to everyone for your kind comments and well wishes. We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s positivity and love yesterday. Baby Kazi is already so so loved. PS: prepare for a major bump photo dump over the next few days/weeks. Sorry not sorry #PregnancyAnnouncement #GodsGift #Baby #BabyKazi #Kazad #2021Baby #Alhamdulillah Photo Credit: @fultonphoto8raphy."

Afshan's Harry Potter co-stars left congratulatory messages on her post and wished the soon-to-be-parents well.

Talking about Azad's role in Harry Potter movies, she has starred in films since 2005 and was seen in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and 2.