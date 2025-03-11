Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's husband, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez for eight years before they split up in 2018. In September of that year, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber, and the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

After a social media user allegedly blamed Hailey Bieber for liking a video aimed at Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, Bieber's rep has responded now. "This never happened," Hailey's rep said in a statement, as reported by E! News. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber's husband, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez for eight years before they split up in 2018. In September of that year, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber, and the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. In December 2024, Selena Gomez also got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco.

A TikTok creator recently posted a video throwing shade on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s cover shoot for Interview Magazine. Hailey Bieber was later accused of "liking" the post on TikTok.

For years, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been pitted against each other over their relationship with Justin Bieber, with fans constantly dissecting their social media activity, analyzing everything from cryptic posts to subtle signs of support (such as Hailey liking a post about Selena's engagement to Benny).

Or when Hailey Bieber was accused of targeting Selena Gomez on TikTok in 2023 and received death threats--resulting in the singer coming to her defense and telling followers "No one should have to experience hate or bullying," reported E! News.

Ultimately, Hailey thinks the negativity is bigger than the two of them. "I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," she said in June 2023. "This is not about this pitting between women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."

To put an end to the rumours and show they are united. They posed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala Hailey hopes she and Selena can put an end to the divisiveness online, reported E! News.