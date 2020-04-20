'Had no intention of taking him out of series': 'Money Heist' creator on being forced to kill 'Berlin'

Alex Pina, creator of Money Heist, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has said that he was urged to kill off the character of Berlin from the show as he didn't fit in with the times. Alex added that he was not happy with the request which he reportedly got from the top bosses.

In a documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, which was released in connection with the show’s fourth season on Netflix, Alex said, "I said I had no intention of taking him out of the series. Someone said to me, 'This character doesn’t fit with the times. You should take him out of the series.'"

However, Alex also acknowledged the fact that Berlin was "a misogynist, narcissist, and psychopath in many ways," however, he added that without characters like Berlin "television is bland it’s boring because fewer things happen. But we could have a character like that in the series and the audience could freely decide whose side they’re on, right?"

For the uninformed, Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso was one of the most popular characters on the show. Talking about his character, Pedro said in the documentary, "People need to get their heads checked because I’m sure he’s not the character you’d want your daughter to marry. [But] that dominant side to him, his leadership, repulses us but it gives us a certain sense of safety."

Alex, in an interview, had suggested that Berlin could feature in a spin-off series of his own. "Berlin’s case for his show is very clear; he’s a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, a rapist. But still, there are lots of people who adore him, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity."