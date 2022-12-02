Search icon
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer: Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper head for final space adventure

The upcoming space adventure from Marvel finally gives the much-required backstory to Rocket the Racoon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been dropped by Disney and the sneak peek marks the end of an era for Marvel. According to EW, an American digital-only entertainment magazine, the trailer for the upcoming film, which is the third and final entry in James Gunn's intergalactic trilogy, was shared at the Brazil Comic Con. 

Set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, the trailer finds everyone in a tricky place: Peter is still mourning the loss of Gamora, who technically died in `Avengers: Infinity War` but was sort of resurrected as an alternate-timeline version of herself. And the film`s main plot centres on the foul-mouthed, gun-toting Rocket, who might finally unravel the mystery of his origin.

Watch the trailer 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. 

The trailer also reveals the first official look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, the shiny-gold superman first teased in 2017 in the Vol. 2 post-credits scene. The first movie in the series, released in 2014, followed young Peter Quill (Pratt) as he was abducted by a group of alien thieves and smugglers and the chaos that ensues when he discovers a mysterious Orb on the planet Morag.Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theatres on May 5, 2023.

