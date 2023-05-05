Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Twitter review: James Gunn's Marvel film is 'emotional roller coaster', say netizens

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3/Twitter

Directed by James Gunn, the latest Marvel film to hit the theatres is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has released in cinemas worldwide on May 5. It is the threequel in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series after Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

The 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from audience and critics. Viewers have also shared their opinions on the micro-blogging site Twitter calling James Gunn directorial 'an emotional roller coaster'. One user wrote, "Dang Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was an emotional roller coaster. 9/10 movie to me. Probably second-best Guardians movie."

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023) by James Gunn. An emotionally fulfilling and immensely entertaining swansong to the irresistible misfits, which is completely worth an IMAX admission. Gunn does it again in style, albeit leaning a tad more towards the dark.", read another tweet.

Another user tweeted, "I loved #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. Funny, heartfelt, and beautiful, it's one of the best MCU movies in recent years and is a satisfying conclusion to this era of the series. Plus there is an amazing hallway scene that is enough of a reason to go see it. Great stuff."

Here are other Twitter reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dang Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 was an emotional roller coaster. 9/10 movie to me. Probably second best guardians movie — Caleb (@CalebPfromFTT) May 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023) by James Gunn. An emotionally fulfilling and immensely entertaining swansong to the irresistible misfits, which is completely worth an IMAX admission. Gunn does it again in style, albeit leaning a tad more towards the dark. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/6eNyCjmoXu — veee (@sonderbeing) May 4, 2023

I loved #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 . Funny, heartfelt and beautiful, it's one of the best MCU movies in recent years and is a satisfying conclusion to this era of the series.



Plus there is an amazing hallway scene that is enough of a reason to go see it. Great stuff. pic.twitter.com/skP61VwSNv — Matthew A. Langevin (@Rodan101797) May 5, 2023

Just watched guardians of the galaxy vol 3

Yep this is easily the best mcu movie since infinity war imo

First mcu movie I cried during

Comedy is great as always

Great villain

Great character arcs in this movie

Rocket raccoon is the MVP#GotGVol3ID #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/gt70OrDWfF — BigBlockChoc (@DarthT88888888) May 3, 2023

With equal dose of funnies, emotionally-charged scenes and exciting action set pieces, watching #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 is the equivalent of a reunion with a bunch of friends you only meet up once every 3-4 years, and seeing how each person has grown in character since then. pic.twitter.com/YD12Skg91z — Fade Fan Johnny (@JohannAffendy) May 5, 2023

The DNA review of the latest Marvel release stated, "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is not a perfect film. It is not even one of the best from the Marvel stable. But it is one of their best in recent times. It is entertaining, visually stunning, and even touching in parts. At its best, it reminds you of the zenith of Marvel and fills you with some hope for the future of the franchise."



READ | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie review: James Gunn brings MCU back in form with its most emotional-yet-fun film yet