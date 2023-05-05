Search icon
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Twitter review: James Gunn's Marvel film is 'emotional roller coaster', say netizens

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Sylvester Stallone among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Directed by James Gunn, the latest Marvel film to hit the theatres is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has released in cinemas worldwide on May 5. It is the threequel in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series after Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017).

The 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe features an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

The film has been receiving positive reviews from audience and critics. Viewers have also shared their opinions on the micro-blogging site Twitter calling James Gunn directorial 'an emotional roller coaster'. One user wrote, "Dang Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was an emotional roller coaster. 9/10 movie to me. Probably second-best Guardians movie."

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (2023) by James Gunn. An emotionally fulfilling and immensely entertaining swansong to the irresistible misfits, which is completely worth an IMAX admission. Gunn does it again in style, albeit leaning a tad more towards the dark.", read another tweet.

Another user tweeted, "I loved #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. Funny, heartfelt, and beautiful, it's one of the best MCU movies in recent years and is a satisfying conclusion to this era of the series. Plus there is an amazing hallway scene that is enough of a reason to go see it. Great stuff."

The DNA review of the latest Marvel release stated, "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is not a perfect film. It is not even one of the best from the Marvel stable. But it is one of their best in recent times. It is entertaining, visually stunning, and even touching in parts. At its best, it reminds you of the zenith of Marvel and fills you with some hope for the future of the franchise."

READ | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie review: James Gunn brings MCU back in form with its most emotional-yet-fun film yet

