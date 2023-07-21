Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: 81 still missing, search and rescue operation enters day 4

DNA Explainer: Why did India impose ban on rice exports? How it can fuel inflation, lead to grain shortage

Hollywood

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 OTT release: When, where to watch James Gunn, Chris Pratt's Marvel film

The James Gunn-directed Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in the theatres worldwide on May 5. The follow-up to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), the American superhero film earned rave reviews from audiences and critics.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

The James Gunn-directed Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in the theatres worldwide on May 5. The follow-up to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), the American superhero film earned rave reviews from audiences and critics.

Also featuring an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone, the Marvel film earned $840 million at the box office worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing film this year after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is the only film to cross the coveted figure of over $1 billion worldwide at the global box office.

Now, after three months, the James Gunn directorial is ready for its streaming release on Disney+ Hotsar. The streaming giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is streaming on August 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam", the OTT platform wrote.

Audiences shared their excitement in the comments section as one of them wrote, "I was dead waiting for this gem", while another added, "Thank you for continuing to release new Marvel films and series in Malayalam!". "I miss the old days when GOTG was Bhramaand Ke Rakshak in Hindi poster".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five of the MCU after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was released in the theatres in February, and earned over $450 million at the box office worldwide. The next film in this phase is The Marvel, featuring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in the lead roles, and is slated to release in cinemas on November 10 later this year.

READ | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie review: James Gunn brings MCU back in form with its most emotional-yet-fun film yet

 

