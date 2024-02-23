Twitter
Greta Gerwig reacts to not receiving Best Director nomination for Barbie at Oscars: 'I wanted it...'

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie haven't been nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories for Barbie at the Oscars 2024. Read on to know what the filmmaker has to say about the same.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

The nominations for Oscars 2024 were announced in January 2023. The fantasy comedy Barbie, which was the highest-grossing film of 2023, secured eight nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Costume Design, and two nods in the Best Original Song category.

After the nominations, Academy was called out for not nominating Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively. Now, in her latest interview, the filmmaker has opened up on the Oscars nomination controversy and said that she had wanted Robbie to be nominated in the Best Actress category

Speaking to the Time magazine, Gerwig said, "Of course I wanted it for Margot. But I’m just happy we all get to be there together. A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!’." Greta has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, while Robbie as producer has been nominated in the Best Picture category. 

Earlier, Margot herself has expressed similar thoughts when she had said that she wanted Greta to have been nominated in the Best Director category. "I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it is", the actress had said at a special SAG screening of Barbie.

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. In India, the ceremony will be telecast and stream in the early morning on Monday, March 11.

READ | Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

