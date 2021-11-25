‘Grateful for you’: Nick Jonas shares cozy photo with Priyanka Chopra, squashes divorce rumours

Amid divorce rumours, Nick Jonas has posted a cozy picture with his wife Priyanka Chopra on Instagram with a heart emoji. Earlier, Priyanka had dropped the surname 'Jonas' from her social media handles after which people assumed that they will be taking divorce.

Nick Jonas on Thursday shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra, with the caption, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra.” In no time, the picture went viral and people started commenting on it. One of the social media users wrote, “Happy thanksgiving to the two most loving couple. Bless you, both.” While another mentioned, “So beautiful pic love you both guys lot's of Love.”

Take a look:

Priyanka had also posted a video giving a glimpse of ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’. She shared the video and wrote, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner Perks of being a Jonas.” In the video, she was heard saying, “Hi everyone, I am honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, whose names I can never remember. I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there.”

She further added, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. And there are many 90s pop culture references. He doesn’t understand. And I have to explain them to him. Which is fine, because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

However, it's still unclear as to why the international star dropped 'Jonas' from her social media handles.