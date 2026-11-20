Going by the early estimates, GTA VI's sales are more than the total ticket revenue generated by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which made $1.805 billion at the worldwide box office following its July release.

The much-awaited game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally been released, and as expected, it made a monstrous debut, smashing all the records and setting new benchmarks. As per the reports, the game, which was released on November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox, has reportedly sold over 24.58 million copies within its first 24 hours (including pre-orders). Although the official figures are not made public by the game developer, Rockstar Games, reports suggested revenue of an estimated $2.36 billion (roughly Rs 21,952 crore) in its first 24 hours.

GTA VI beats Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in just one day?

Going by the reported figures, GTA VI's sales are more than the total ticket revenue generated by Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which made $1.805 billion at the worldwide box office following its July release. Not only The Odyssey, but GTA 6 has also beaten the lifetime hauls of Toy Story 5 ($1.1 billion), Michael ($1 billion), and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($1 billion).

The only movie that GTA 6 couldn't beat is...

Although GTA 6 has surpassed the biggest Hollywood movies, it failed to beat Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland's Spidey adventure has earned $2.5 billion. However, going by the strong following of GTA, the game will soon surpass Spider-Man's gross as well.

Sidhu Moosewala in GTA 6?

A viral clip from the game featured late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's song. In the video, we see the gamer pausing the game and looking for some Punjabi radio stations; he selects BBC, and then we hear Sidhu's iconic song. The player is stunned to hear Sidhu's song in Rockstar's biggest game.

However, the developers of GTA 6, Rockstar Games, have not yet confirmed Sidhu Moosewala’s inclusion in the currently published radio lineup. There is no official confirmation of Sidhu's song in the game. So this video can't be considered accurate, and it seems to be a fan edit.