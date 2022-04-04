Grammys 2022: Kanye West wins two awards despite being barred from performing at ceremony

Unfortunately, West’s wins come at a time when he was not even allowed to perform at Grammys 2022.

Kanye West has been honoured with two Grammy Awards despite being barred from performing at the ceremony on Sunday. He was barred due to his social media posts.

The rapper won two trophies for Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Hurricane' featuring The Weeknd, who publicly boycotted the Grammys last year and vowed not to submit his music for consideration, and Lil Baby and Best Rap Song for 'Jail' featuring Jay-Z.

With his two wins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, West brought his Grammy-winning streak total to 24. Unfortunately, West’s wins come at a time when he was not even allowed to perform at the musical gala. The cancellation of his performance happened due to his erratic behaviour on social media over the past few months, including harassing ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.

West, 44, had objected to the divorce and publicly appealed for his wife to return to their marriage. In recent Instagram posts, he criticized her parenting and her new relationship with "Saturday Night Live" actor Pete Davidson.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran approved Kardashian's petition to end the marriage through a bifurcation proceeding, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are addressed.

"The Court grants termination of the marital status," the judge said in a written order issued after a public hearing. A representative for West did not respond to a request for comment.

West and Kardashian, 41, married in May 2014, making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples in Hollywood, popularly known as "Kimye."

For the unversed, The couple’s relationship became strained in 2020 when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign marked by erratic statements to be elected U.S. president under his self-styled Birthday Party. (With inputs from ANI)