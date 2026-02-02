Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
HOLLYWOOD
Rapper Kendrick Lamar now holds the title of the most awarded rapper at the Grammys, 26 Grammys under his belt.
Kendrick Lamar and SZA were awarded the Record of the Year for their song Luther at the Grammys 2026. On Monday (local time), the record-breaking run of Kendrick Lamar continued with another award, beating the likes of Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Chappell Roan.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar now holds the title of the most awarded rapper at the Grammys, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The Luther rapper shattered the record previously set by Jay-Z at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The 'Empire State of Mind' rapper has 25; Lamar now has 26 Grammys under his belt, with the Grammy unfolding later in the night.
Also read: Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama creates history, Tibetan spiritual leader wins his first Grammy for spoken-word album
During the non-televised Grammys premiere ceremony, Lamar won three awards, including rap performance (for Chains & Whips, which he was a featured artist on); melodic rap performance (for Luther with SZA); and rap song (tv off). During the main 2026 Grammys telecast, his first win came in the rap album category, tied to his 2024 record GNX, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Best rap album was the first Grammy given out during the main show, meaning Lamar still has time to collect a few more wins in notable categories, including record, song, and album of the year. Heading into Sunday night's awards ceremony, Lamar was the most-nominated artist, with nine nominations in most of the major categories. The Not Like Us rapper notably has a whopping 66 Grammy nominations across his entire career, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Trevor Noah returned as host for his sixth consecutive (and final) year. The 2026 Grammys are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor, Jesse Collins, and Noah are executive producers.