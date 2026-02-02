Grammy Awards 2026 full winners list: Lady Gaga bags Best dance-pop recording, Kendrick Lamar leads musical night with 3 awards

On Feb 1, the 68th Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles, with the biggest musical superstars and actors from Hollywood. Among them Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga won major acclodes.

The Grammy Awards, the biggest night, celebrating the international music industry, is finally here. The 68th annual awards night honours the best musical accomplishments in the presence of the stalwarts across the globe. And this year, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga won huge. For almost seven decades, the Grammys have paid tribute to the best in the music industry, honouring legendary artists such as Beyoncé, Eminem, and Stevie Wonder. The night. The award night also highlights emerging and boundary-pushing artists like Shakti, Charlie Puth, and Billie Eilish.

Grammy 2026 nominations

This year's Grammys' nominations are expected to be a close affair, especially in the major categories. Several artists are competing for multiple accolades. Particularly, the Record of the Year category boasts a stellar lineup of global chartbuster songs. Including Bad Bunny's DtMF, Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild, Doechii’s Anxiety, Billie Eilish's Wildflower, Lady Gaga's Abracadabra, Kendrick Lamar and SZA titled Luther, Chappell Roan’s The Subway and ROSE and Bruno Mars viral hit APT. With the ongoing award ceremony, the world is waiting to see which artistes will walk away with the most prestigious awards in the industry. Let's take a look at the awards that have been given out so far at the Grammys this year.

Grammy 2026 winners list

Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist

Kendrick Lamar wins Best Rap Album

DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS wins Best Musica Urbana Album

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll wins Best Contemporary Country Album

Lady Gaga wins Best Pop Vocal Album for MAYHEM