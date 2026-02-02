Grammy Awards 2026: Dalai Lama creates history, Tibetan spiritual leader wins his first Grammy for spoken-word album

Dalai Lama, in a collab with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and sons, for their spoken-album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama won in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.

Grammy Awards 2026: Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, created history by winning his first Grammy Award at 90. The Dalai Lama, with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and sons, collaborated for the spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, US, on February 1, 2026, the album bagged the accolade in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. During the ceremony, musician Rufus Wainwright accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf.

What were the other nominations in this category?

Other nominations competing in the category included Kathy Garver (Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story), Trevor Noah (Into The Uncut Grass), Ketanji Brown Jackson (Lovely One: A Memoir), and Fab Morvan (You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli). For this album, The Dalai Lama joined forces with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. The album blended spoken word and music, celebrating universal values of peace, compassion, kindness and hope. With the 68th Grammy, Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th in the spiritual line of succession as the Dalai Lama, joined other first-time winners, including filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The Dalai Lama on his historic victory

Sharing his reactions to the award, the Dalai Lama said, "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

About the album

HT reported an official, who described the album, and said, "They have used His Holiness Dalai Lama’s key messages taken from various talks given by him on compassion, peace, sense of oneness of humanity, and environment." Produced with the involvement of Glassnote Records, the album features the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s meditative reflections threaded with Indian classical music and contributions from global artists across diverse traditions.