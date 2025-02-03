Kanye West has received a nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival." However, despite his nomination, it remains unclear whether he and his wife Bianca Censori were officially asked to leave the event.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but their presence was short-lived and sparked conflicting reports. Initial reports claimed they were escorted out by security for arriving uninvited, while later reports denied this, stating they left on their own accord.

Conflicting reports have emerged about their Grammy appearance as Entertainment Tonight initially reported that the couple, along with their entourage, crashed the event without an invitation and were subsequently asked to leave. However, Variety has contradicted this claim, citing a source that states West and Censori simply walked the red carpet and departed on their own terms, without being escorted out. These confusing reports have left fans wondering what transpired.

It has also been rumoured that Bianca Censori's bold fashion choice had them kicked out at the Grammys. Bianca arrived in a long black fur coat, she revealed a completely sheer mini dress underneath, leaving little to the imagination. The outfit has sparked debate about whether it crosses the line of public decency, with some social media users questioning whether it could be considered indecent exposure under California law.

According to California Penal Code 314(1), indecent exposure is defined as the willful and lewd display of one's body in a way that could offend or annoy others. While context plays a role in such matters, the controversy surrounding Censori's dress choice is undeniable.

Kanye West has received a nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaborative effort with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival." However, despite his nomination, it remains unclear whether he and his wife Bianca Censori were officially asked to leave the event. If West were to win the award, it seems unlikely that he would be present on stage to accept it, adding to the mystery surrounding their Grammys appearance.