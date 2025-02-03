This achievement is especially significant given Beyoncé's past experiences with the country music industry. Her 2016 single "Daddy Lessons" was initially snubbed by the Grammys in the country category, but she persevered, culminating in the creation of Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé made history at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home the Best Country Album award for Cowboy Carter. This milestone marks her as the first Black female artist to win in this category.

Taylor Swift presented the Best Country Album award at the Grammys, reminiscing about her own win in the same category 15 years ago. She then announced Beyoncé as the winner, prompting a standing ovation. Beyoncé, visibly emotional, hugged her family, including Jay-Z and Blue Ivy, before taking the stage to accept the award. Her win serves as a powerful statement, challenging traditional boundaries in country music and acknowledging her undeniable impact on the genre.

Beyonce exclaimed, “Wow. I want to thank God — oh my God — that I’m still able to do what I love after all these years. I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes ‘genre’ is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists. I just want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent.” She thanked her family as well as her collaborators on Cowboy Carter. “This wouldn’t have been this album without you.“I still am in shock, so thank you so much for this honour,” she concluded.

This achievement is especially significant given Beyoncé's past experiences with the country music industry. Her 2016 single "Daddy Lessons" was initially snubbed by the Grammys in the country category, but she persevered, culminating in the creation of Cowboy Carter.

The 2025 Grammy Awards are happening live at the (link unavailable) Arena in downtown Los Angeles, celebrating the top music talents of 2024. Beyoncé is dominating the nominations with 11 nods, thanks to her critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter, which has catapulted her to become the most-nominated artist in history with a total of 99 nominations.