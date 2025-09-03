Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73

National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react
HOLLYWOOD
Graham Greene, best known for his performance in Dances With Wolves, Die Hard with Vengeance, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon, passed away at 73
Oscar-nominated actor Graham Green has passed away. He was 73. The news of his demise was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed," Greene's agent Michael Greene said in a statement to THR.
"You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven," referring to the actor's longtime agent, who died in 2013. Born on June 22, 1952, in Ohsweken on the Six Nations Reserve and a graduate of the Centre for Indigenous Theatre Program in 1974, the Canadian actor made his small-screen debut on the 1979 Canadian drama series The Great Detective and film debut in Running Brave (1983).
However, his portrayal of Kicking Bird in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The film received 12 Oscar nominations in total and went on to win seven, including Best Picture, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
His other projects include Maverick (1994), Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) and Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game (2017).