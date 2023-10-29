'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Friends fans are heartbroken as Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom, has passed away.

Friends star Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, at 54. The American-Canadian actor, who famously played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom, died due to apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, as per the reports. His shocking death has left Friends fans worldwide in shock.

Emotional and heartbreaking tributes have poured in on the micro-blogging website X, formerly known as Twitter. One of the netizens wrote, "Yes Matty, you will be missed. On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends, On days we have a bad day and need a friend, On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling old. RIP #MatthewPerry."

"#MatthewPerry is no more. Please tell me it's untrue. Rest in peace and make lots of FRIENDS and don't stop cracking those jokes there", read another post. Sharing a collage of his photos from the show, a fan wrote, "Rest in peace #MatthewPerry. Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you’ve made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren’t doing so yourself. Wish you’d had a happier life & a long one too."

Rest in peace #MatthewPerry



Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you’ve made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren’t doing so yourself. Wish you’d had a happier life & a long one too pic.twitter.com/YElQOsAMkK — (@whatsinaname7) October 29, 2023

Yes Matty, you will be missed.



On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends,



On days we have a bad day and need a friend,



On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling old



RIP #MatthewPerrypic.twitter.com/WYOC0gi6Yh — Ajinkya (@ajinkya_299) October 29, 2023

#MatthewPerry is no more. Please tell me it's untrue

Rest in peace and make lots of FRIENDS and don't stop cracking those jokes there. — Amrita Mukherjee (@TOONTRAFFIC) October 29, 2023

Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.



He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them #friends #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/IkWtEit1lA — (@KatieMcElhoney) October 29, 2023

No one will know how much this person has helped so many people in their hard times, just by watching his 2-3 F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes would make a bad day better. There will be never be a you again #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/pjwLz6yVtb — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

The late actor had gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the hugley popular sitcom Friends, which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004. In 2002, he received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

He was also a part of Friends: The Reunion, the special reunion episode comprising of the six main actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and Perry himself. The 104-miute special was telecast on HBO Max in May 2021.



