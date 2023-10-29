Headlines

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan penalized with 20 percent match fee deduction, here's why......

Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Diabetes tips: 10 low-GI vegetables that won't spike your blood sugar

10 Birds that hunt snakes

Matthew Perry death: Funniest moments of Friends' Chandler Bing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Friends fans are heartbroken as Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom, has passed away.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Friends star Matthew Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, at 54. The American-Canadian actor, who famously played Chandler Bing in the cult sitcom, died due to apparent drowning in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, as per the reports. His shocking death has left Friends fans worldwide in shock.

Emotional and heartbreaking tributes have poured in on the micro-blogging website X, formerly known as Twitter. One of the netizens wrote, "Yes Matty, you will be missed.  On days we open Netflix to watch “something else” and still end up watching friends, On days we have a bad day and need a friend, On days we just want to turn back the clock ‘cause we are feeling old. RIP #MatthewPerry."

"#MatthewPerry is no more. Please tell me it's untrue. Rest in peace and make lots of FRIENDS and don't stop cracking those jokes there", read another post. Sharing a collage of his photos from the show, a fan wrote, "Rest in peace #MatthewPerry. Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you’ve made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren’t doing so yourself. Wish you’d had a happier life & a long one too."

The late actor had gained international fame after playing Chandler Bing, one of the six main characters, in the hugley popular sitcom Friends, which ran for ten years from 1994 to 2004.  In 2002, he received Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the show.

He was also a part of Friends: The Reunion, the special reunion episode comprising of the six main actors - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, and Perry himself. The 104-miute special was telecast on HBO Max in May 2021.

READ | Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral as fans think it has a frightening connection with his tragic death

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple’s Shazam app rolls out new ‘Concerts’ section

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail won’t be available on OTT till next year because…

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Sharad Purnima 2023: When to celebrate? Date, time, rituals, more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE