Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video

The Desi Girl of Bollywood arrived at Hollywood's first major events of the year as a presenter, accompanied by her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 07:01 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas slay on red carpet, give out couple goals with their gesture | Viral video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet
The 83rd Annual Golden Globes was held in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., and Priyanka Chopra arrived with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The Desi Girl of Bollywood, the Indian actor, has attended Hollywood's first major award events of the year as a presenter of the grand night. Priyanka was accompanied by Nick, and together, they gave out major couple goals with the PDA moment on the red carpet. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas melt netizens with their sizzling chemistry

At the Beverly Hilton, the venue for the Golden Globe Awards 2026, Priyanka dazzled the red carpet on Sunday evening, dressed in a stunning off-shoulder blue gown. Chopra greeted the fans and media present at the venue with a smile and a traditional namaste. Nick, while accompanying her on the red carpet, looked dapper in a traditional black tuxedo. Priyanka posed for the photographers and waved to them. In a surprisingly unexpected tender moment, Nick walked up to her and fixed her hair; this moment was captured by many photographers present and became a highlight of the evening. 

Several videos and photos of Nick-Priyanka went viral on the internet, leaving the netizens in awe of their chemistry. In another video, Nick is seen looking at Priyanka while posing for the paps, at a distance from Priyanka. His eyes and gaze towards Priyanka spoke volumes about the admiration he has for her. 

About Golden Globes 2026 

At the Golden Globe Awards later tonight, Priyanka will be presenting the awards. The Golden Globes present separate awards for dramas and comedies/musicals, broadening the field of stars. Leonardo DiCaprio's politically charged One Battle After Another is expected to win big and maximum accolades, followed by acclaimed horror film, Sinners, as another favourite pick of the evening. With the HFPA disbanded and under new ownership, a wider net of overseas critics has been brought in this year to pick the winners. 

