Golden Globes 2026: Noah Wyle bags Best Actor, BEATS Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, Diego Luna; Priyanka Chopra presents award to The Pitt star

HOLLYWOOD
Golden Globes 2026: Noah Wyle bagged the Best Actor in TV Drama for his performance in The Pitt. For this accolade, Noah has beaten Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Scott.
Actor Noah Wyle won the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. He received the honour for his role in the medical drama series The Pitt. The award was presented to him by actor Priyanka Chopra and Blackpink member Lalisa Manoban at the ceremony held in Beverly Hills. While accepting the award, Wyle spoke about how important the moment was for him and shared his feelings about his long journey in acting. He said the win meant a lot after years of learning and working in the industry.
"What a truly humbling moment this is," Wyle said on stage. "Oh my goodness. I am so incredibly grateful, and I don't know how to say all my gratitude for 54 years at 60 seconds. I'm indebted to so many people. I've been inspired by so many people, many of whom I've got the great honour of being nominated with this evening," Wyle said as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Also read: Golden Globes 2026: Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence, creates history being 'youngest actor' to win 3 accolades, including...
Wyle also spoke about his background and the values he grew up with. He shared how art, learning, and helping others shaped his life. During his speech, he thanked healthcare workers around the world, linking the message to the theme of his show. "I was raised in a family that put a high priority on art and on curiosity and on service," he said. "I've benefited from incredible teachers and I've received some incredible advice from some very good friends."
Wyle was nominated alongside actors Sterling K. Brown, Diego Luna, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Adam Scott. His Golden Globe win adds to a strong awards season, as he earlier won the Critics' Choice Award and the Emmy for the same role. The 2026 Golden Globe Awards are being hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and are taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.