Golden Globes 2026: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another, Owen Cooper's Adolescence dominate award night, full winners' list revealed

HOLLYWOOD
The Golden Globes 2026 saw major triumphs with Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another and Adolescence and The Secret Agent emerging as major winners.
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 have come to a close, as the ceremony wrapped with surprises and major wins across film, television, music, and comedy. The award night saw major triumphs with Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'One Battle After Another' and 'Adolescence' and 'The Secret Agent' emerging as major winners.
The Golden Globe Awards 2026 were held on Sunday, January 11. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event, which was aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. Actors, filmmakers, and creators from around the world were recognised for their work over the past year.
Check out full list of winners
Movies
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet - WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Little Amelie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners - WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Motion Picture -- Non-English Language
It Was Just an Accident - France
No Other Choice - South Korea
The Secret Agent - Brazil - WINNER
Sentimental Value - Norway
Sirat - Spain
The Voice Of Hind Rajab - Tunisia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan -Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value - WINNER
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ryan Coogler -Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNERRonald Bronstein and Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Goransson - Sinners - WINNER
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Best Original Song
"Dream As One" - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen
"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - WINNER
"I Lied To You" - Sinners - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson
"No Place Like Home" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz
"The Girl In The Bubble" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz
"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner
TV
Best Television Series - Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio - WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence - WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER