Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here

Nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, which honour the best works in cinema and television around the world, have been announced. With several highly-anticipated movie releases this year, including Wicked: For Good and Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another, the 2026 Golden Globes will be particularly interesting to watch. Here is the list of nominees in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)