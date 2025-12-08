Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here
Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?
Smriti Mandhana returns to nets 24 hours after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, netizens say 'most people would take...'
Metro Line 8 to connect Mumabai's Chhatrapati Shivaji, Navi Mumbai Airports with 11 stations, run through these major stations, check details
Who is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-origin nurse convicted for chilling murder of Australian woman in 2018
Not Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Raftaar; first Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...
MEA asks China to assure Indian travellers won’t be targeted, advises nationals to exercise...
HOLLYWOOD
With several highly-anticipated movie releases this year, including Wicked: For Good and Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another, the 2026 Golden Globes will be particularly interesting to watch. Here is the list of nominees in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.
Nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, which honour the best works in cinema and television around the world, have been announced. With several highly-anticipated movie releases this year, including Wicked: For Good and Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another, the 2026 Golden Globes will be particularly interesting to watch. Here is the list of nominees in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Hans Zimmer (F1)
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Helen Mirren (Mobland)
Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)