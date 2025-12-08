FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here

Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...

SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here

Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?

Smriti Mandhana returns to nets 24 hours after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal, netizens say 'most people would take...'

Metro Line 8 to connect Mumabai's Chhatrapati Shivaji, Navi Mumbai Airports with 11 stations, run through these major stations, check details

Who is Rajwinder Singh? Indian-origin nurse convicted for chilling murder of Australian woman in 2018

Not Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Raftaar; first Indian rapper set to perform at London's iconic venue The O2 is...

MEA asks China to assure Indian travellers won’t be targeted, advises nationals to exercise...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories

Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...

Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…

Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025

Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here

With several highly-anticipated movie releases this year, including Wicked: For Good and Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another, the 2026 Golden Globes will be particularly interesting to watch. Here is the list of nominees in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here
The Golden Globe.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards, which honour the best works in cinema and television around the world, have been announced. With several highly-anticipated movie releases this year, including Wicked: For Good and Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another, the 2026 Golden Globes will be particularly interesting to watch. Here is the list of nominees in all major categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2026.

Best Motion Picture - Drama
Frankenstein 
Hamnet 
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value 
Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Arco 
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle 
Elio 
Kpop Demon Hunters 
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)
Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Director – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Hans Zimmer (F1)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Best Television Series – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt 
Pluribus
Severance 
Slow Horses
The White Lotus 

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Abbott Elementary 
The Bear
Hacks 
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building 
The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Adolescence 
All Her Fault 
The Beast In Me 
Black Mirror 
Dying For Sex
The Girlfriend

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Helen Mirren (Mobland)
Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)
Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories, check the full list here
Golden Globe Nominations 2026: THIS film leads in 9 categories
Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits Japan, tsunami warning issued
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa, set to become...
Hardik Pandya eyes double milestone in T20I series against South Africa
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps to check here
SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key released at ssc.gov.in; get direct LINK, steps t
Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage, What was Pakistan sex grooming gang in UK?
Sex offenders for dissidents? Shehbaz Sharif's deportation deal sparks outrage
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessories worth Rs…
Deepika Padukone turns heads in Magda Butrym dress with designer bag, accessorie
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, did MBA before his TV career, Anupamaa star, also won this reality show in 2025
Meet Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa star
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar Faruqui to Gautam Gulati, Vindu Dara Singh, five popular winners of reality show, what are they doing now
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: From Munawar to Gautam Gulati, 5 popular winners
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know your Top 5 finalists, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More
Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Meet finalists, Gaurav, Amaal, Pranit, Farrhana, Tanya
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Most runs for India in ODIs in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement