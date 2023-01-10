Golden Globe Awards 2023: When and where to watch live in India, here is everything you need to know

Golden Globe Awards 2023 will be held on Wednesday morning India time

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards will be given out later tonight (January 10) in the United States. The awards are one of the most prestigious and highly-sought for English films worldwide. This year, the award show will honour the best of film, television, and streaming content from the year 2022. Here is everything you need to know about it.

How can you watch Golden Globes 2023 in India?

The 2023 Golden Globes will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday night. The night will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael. The award ceremony will begin on the morning of January 11 (Wednesday) Indian time. While the show will be aired on NBC and Peacock in the US, in India, it will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play. The telecast is expected to begin early morning 6.30 am IST on the app.

Which films and shows are in the fray?

Dozens of films, television shows, and web series from across the world are competing across 27 categories at the 2023 Golden Globes. Tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell, has the highest nominations for any film with eight nods. It is followed by sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once with six nominations, and Babylon and The Fablemans with five nods each.

In the television section, ABC’s mockumentary sitcom Abbot’s Elementary leads the way with five nominations. Five shows are tied for the second spot with four nominations each. These are, Netflix drama The Crown, Hulu shows Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, the polarizing true-crime show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and HBO’s The White Lotus.

The Indian contenders at Golden Globes 2023

There is some Indian presence at the prestigious award function as well. SS Rajamouli’s path-breaking film RRR has managed to bag two nominations. It will compete with critically-acclaimed films like All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close, and Decision to Leave in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The film’s dance number Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for Best Original Song. SS Rajamouli and the film’s stars – Jr NTR and Ram Charan – have travelled to California to attend the ceremony.