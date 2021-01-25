'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer: Witness epic clash of monstrous titans instigated by unseen forces

The monster film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall in the lead roles.

The fourth instalment in Legendary's MonsterVerse is Godzilla vs. Kong and the trailer for the upcoming film is finally out. A sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, the film will witness the epic clash between the two monstrous figures. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

In the trailer, we see how Kong is being taken via ship to meet the girl with whom he communicates calmly. But on the way, the ship is attacked by humongous Godzilla who was staying underwater. When Kong and Godzilla come face-to-face they waste no time in attacking each other. This leads to the researches get an idea that the animosity between them is major and there's an important reason behind it.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the premise, the makers described it as "Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans instigated by unseen forces is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard and is slated to release on March 26, 2021.