FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI-generated videos; probe underway

UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer

Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance

S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash, Hollywood mourns rising star

Actress Kaylee Hottle, known for playing Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise, has died in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash, Hollywood mourns rising star
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died at the age of 18.

According to The New York Times, Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, announced her death during a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language. He said that the actress died in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland, and that he was travelling from Texas to claim her body.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Kaylee was a senior, also confirmed her death. “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” the school said in a statement.

The statement added, “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Kaylee Hottle played Jia in Godzilla films

Kaylee was best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who develops a special bond with Kong in the Godzilla films. Her character is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, in Godzilla vs. Kong, released in 2021. Kaylee reprised the role in the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As a deaf actor, Kaylee communicated with Kong through American Sign Language in both films.

Actor came from multi-generational deaf family

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Kaylee came from a multi-generational deaf family. She and her father were both deaf. She began her career in commercials at the age of nine in 2017. She appeared in advertisements supporting the deaf community, including one for Convo, a video interpreting service. She was fluent in American Sign Language.

For Godzilla vs. Kong, casting director Sarah Halley Finn was searching for a deaf actor to play the deaf character Jia. According to Variety, an assistant director from Kong: Skull Island, who had seen Kaylee in a Convo commercial, helped bring her to the attention of the casting team.

Kaylee went on to become widely recognised for her performance in the Godzilla franchise.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI-generated videos; probe underway
UP horror: 20-year-old woman dies by suicide, alleges blackmail with AI
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit after becoming 'people's hit', says producer
Main Vaapas Aaunga is now officially a commercial hit, says producer
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests at Jantar Mantar; Check here
CJP refuses to talk at JP Nadda's house, sets 3 key demands to end protests
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, says LAC peace pre-requisite for normal ties, flags trade imbalance
S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasises normal relations
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences with Rahul Mody: Report
Aamir Khan parts ways with Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement