Godzilla vs Kong actor Kaylee Hottle dies in Maryland car crash, Hollywood mourns rising star

Actress Kaylee Hottle, known for playing Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise, has died in a car accident in Maryland at the age of 18.

Actress Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died at the age of 18.

According to The New York Times, Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, announced her death during a Facebook livestream in American Sign Language. He said that the actress died in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland, and that he was travelling from Texas to claim her body.

The Texas School for the Deaf, where Kaylee was a senior, also confirmed her death. “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” the school said in a statement.

The statement added, “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time. At this time, we have very limited information and ask that everyone respect the privacy of Kaylee’s family and refrain from sharing or speculating about the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Kaylee Hottle played Jia in Godzilla films

Kaylee was best known for playing Jia, a deaf orphan who develops a special bond with Kong in the Godzilla films. Her character is taken in by Dr Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, in Godzilla vs. Kong, released in 2021. Kaylee reprised the role in the 2024 sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

As a deaf actor, Kaylee communicated with Kong through American Sign Language in both films.

Actor came from multi-generational deaf family

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Kaylee came from a multi-generational deaf family. She and her father were both deaf. She began her career in commercials at the age of nine in 2017. She appeared in advertisements supporting the deaf community, including one for Convo, a video interpreting service. She was fluent in American Sign Language.

For Godzilla vs. Kong, casting director Sarah Halley Finn was searching for a deaf actor to play the deaf character Jia. According to Variety, an assistant director from Kong: Skull Island, who had seen Kaylee in a Convo commercial, helped bring her to the attention of the casting team.

Kaylee went on to become widely recognised for her performance in the Godzilla franchise.

(With inputs from IANS)